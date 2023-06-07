Your Photos
Public safety leaders as for public’s help to curb 911 misdials

By Michael McShane
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A rise in 911 misdials is having a huge impact on public safety resources and now state officials want to look at ways to fix the issue.

Today the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, along with other Minnesota agencies, will be holding a virtual discussion on a sudden and sharp rise in 911 misdials, and how the public can help ease this strain.

Some 911 call centers in the state are seeing these types of calls go up 300%.

These misdials often require dispatchers and law enforcement to follow up with the caller to see if there is an emergency, which prevents them from answering other calls.

Anyone who calls 911 by accident should not hang up and are asked to let the dispatcher know the call was a mistake.

