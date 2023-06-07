Senator Smith reintroduces mental health bill

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Senator Tina Smith aims to increase access to mental health assistance by reintroducing a bill that will help children in schools.

Currently, 1 in 5 young people are struggling with serious mental health issues but only 10 percent are receiving treatment. Senator Tina smith says this will improve mental health access by reintroducing her mental health services for students act.

“Well one of the very best places to connect young people with mental health care is in school-based settings in schools because that’s where they are every day. So what my bill does is it helps schools to expand access to mental health care in schools by allowing them to partner with community-based organizations that all right already are in a position to provide those services,” said Smith.

Youth mental health navigator, Patrick Clark speaks on how it feels to be an advocate for the youth dealing with mental health issues.

“It’s really rewarding. I work in five of the elementary schools as part of the pilot program and so in the mental health system. It’s often a reactive system where we’re reacting to crises and in my former jobs as a mental health case manager, that’s kind of what I was doing often,” said Clark

Overall, the goal is to fight the stigmas and the barriers that prevent young people from getting the mental health help they need.

“I think this is so important mostly because I’ve talked to so many Minnesotans who’ve told me so parents who are worried about their kids. I’ve had young people who come up to me in the airport and other places around Minnesota and thanked me for being open and honest about my own struggles with depression when I was younger and all of those factors make me I just know that I’m on the right track that this is an issue,” said Smith.

