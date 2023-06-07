Slightly cooler, scattered t-storms by the weekend

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible across far western Minnesota this afternoon into this evening. Otherwise, it is going to be mostly dry and slightly cooler from Thursday into Friday afternoon. By late Friday, a fairly weak cold front will move across the region, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon, Friday night, and Saturday. While we do not anticipate widespread severe weather, there is a possibility that one or two isolated storms could produce marginally severe hail and/or straight-line wind gusts. That system will exit the area Saturday night, leaving us with a very pleasant start to next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy and just slightly cooler than yesterday, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. There is still a little smoky haze in the upper levels of the atmosphere due to Canadian wildfires. The haze will filter some of our sunshine and keep temperatures a couple degrees cooler than they would otherwise be. A stationary front situated across eastern South Dakota may trigger a few scattered showers and thunderstorms across far western Minnesota this afternoon and evening. Although the risk of severe storms is low, one or two storms could produce marginally severe hail and/or straight-line wind gusts.

After a dry, pleasant day Thursday, another weak cold front will move across the region, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms late Friday, Friday night, and Saturday. Once again, the threat for severe weather will be low, but one or two storms could become strong to severe.

Once that front moves out, temperatures and humidity will decrease, resulting in a very comfortable start to next week. Both Sunday and Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. However, this pleasant weather won’t last long as temperatures climb back into the upper 80s by mid to late week. The warmer air will bring an increase in humidity and slight chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

