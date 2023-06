ZUMBROTA, Minn. (KTTC) – Zumbrota Police have an update on a missing teen.

According to a Facebook post, Kyel White, 14, has been found safe.

Kyel White (Zumbrota Police Department)

White left his home on foot around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police go on to say there will be no further updates.

