$32,000 donation starts two MRBA education funds

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota River Builders Association (MRBA) announced the donation of $20,000 from event proceeds to start two new funds with the Mankato Area Foundation. The other $12,000 was donated by Mankato Builders Exchange.

The two funds are focused on supporting our future workforce in trades and construction education. The Mankato Area Foundation will house the two funds:

MRBA Scholarship Fund of the Mankato Area Foundation: Scholarships for students in southern Minnesota who are looking to attend a post-secondary school for education in the trades or construction industries.

MRBA’s Building Our Future Grant Fund of the Mankato Area Foundation: Grants supporting area high schools in southern Minnesota in relation to the construction and trades industries. Grants could support educators, tools, classroom upgrades, field trips, special programs, etc. There are 29 high schools in the MRBA service area that will be eligible to apply for grants.

“We are very excited to launch these new funds with the Mankato Area Foundation. The MRBA organization has supported many non-profit organizations over the years, and there is a great need for workers in construction and trades. We want to support our youth and future workforce by providing educational and exploratory opportunities to students, teachers and parents about careers in the construction and trades industries,” said Kaaren Grabianowski, Executive Director of the MRBA.

The application process for both funds will open later this year. In addition, other organizations, businesses, or individuals can also donate to help grow these funds. The former Mankato Builders Exchange also made a donation to the MRBA’s Building Our Future Grant Fund.

“The Mankato Builders Exchange closed its doors in 2022 and we had some funding left from our membership organization. The MRBA’s new Education Fund was a perfect opportunity to help support education in the trades and construction industries,” said Danny Umhoefer, Treasurer of the Mankato Builders Exchange.

Since 1994, the MRBA has donated more than $245,000 to local organizations and non-profits. The MRBA is a non-profit, membership organization serving southern Minnesota’s residential and commercial building industry.

The MRBA hosts several events each year for their membership and the community. The Raw Fusion Fashion Show has been the largest fundraising event for the MRBA, which allows the organization to give back to the communities they serve. Next year’s event is set for Friday, May 3, 2024 at the Mayo Clinic Health Systems Event Center.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.