Authorities confirm finding body of Madeline Kingsbury

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities confirm the body found in Fillmore County yesterday is that of young Winona mother Madeline Kingsbury. Kingsbury was last seen the morning of March 31.

The father of Madeline’s children was arrested on probable cause in connection to her disappearance.

Law enforcement has confirmed the remains are those of Madeline Kingsbury.

On Wednesday, the Winona Police Department announced that human remains were found “in some brush off Highway 43″ near Mabel, which is about an hour south of Winona near the Iowa border.

26-year-old Madeline Kingsbury went missing more than two months ago in southern Minnesota and family and authorities confirmed that the body found north of Mabel on Wednesday is Madeline.

“To say the least, the last 69 days have been frustrating, full of heartache and pain for the family, law enforcement and the community,” said Winona Police Chief Tom Williams

Madeline was last seen Friday morning, March 31, after dropping her two kids off at daycare a little after 8 a.m. Over the last two months, there have been multiple searches with hundreds of volunteers.

“This is not the outcome we had hoped for but we are grateful to help bring the search for Madeleine to a close,” said Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge

The father of Kingsbury’s children was arrested Wednesday.

29-year-old Adam Fravel is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder.

“We have said that we will hold anyone involved in Madeleine’s disappearance accountable and we are here to tell you that we will hold steadfast on that commitment,” said Williams

On May 15, Adam Fravel appeared in a Winona County courtroom across from Kingsbury’s parents for a custody battle over the two children.

A month later, it was announced the children would remain with Madeleine’s parents.

