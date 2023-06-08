Cooler, comfortable conditions ahead of more rain chances Saturday

Following a cold front on Wednesday, we are looking at cooler temperatures and less humidity ahead of a secondary cold front moving through Saturday, bringing more rain chances to the area.

Today will start off on the cloudy side with some morning scattered showers and thunderstorms for areas mainly east of Mankato. Showers will clear out through the mid to late morning hours the latest, leaving behind gradual clearing for the remainder of the day as skies become mostly sunny. Temperatures will be pleasant with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s with light winds up to 10 mph and less humidity compared to the past several days. This means conditions will be pleasant and comfortable overall through the afternoon. Tonight will be mostly clear and mild with winds remaining light as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Friday morning.

Friday will start off mostly sunny before becoming mostly cloudy later in the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will remain on the more pleasant side with comfortable conditions (less humidity). Highs will hover in the low-80s with light winds up to 10 mph. Clouds will start to increase through the late afternoon hours with a stray shower/thunderstorm possible overnight as temperatures dip into the low to mid-60s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area, associated with a secondary cold front moving through. This secondary cold front will lead to a slight increase in humidity throughout Saturday due to showers expected. Rain typically leads to increased humidity as rain adds water vapor into the atmosphere/air. The good news is, humidity will dwindle back down once the rain eventually stops late Saturday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will remain cooler with highs in the upper-70s with a slight breeze up to 15 mph. Saturday night will gradually become partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will remain pleasant with comfortable conditions and a breeze with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will hover in the mid-70s with winds up to 20 mph, gusts up to 30 mph at times. Humidity will also be on the lower side making way for a comfortable afternoon. Sunday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the low-50s by Monday morning.

Humidity will remain low through the remainder of the upcoming week leading to comfortable conditions despite a gradual increase in temperatures.

Monday will remain on the cooler side with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-70s across the area with a breeze up to 20 mph and gusts up to 25 mph sticking around. Monday night will teeter between mostly clear and partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday through Thursday of next week will remain mostly sunny through the day with a range of partly cloudy to mostly clear skies through the overnight hours. Temperatures will slowly rise back into the mid to upper-80s with winds reaching up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Despite the rise in temperatures, we will have comfortable conditions with little to no humidity expected. Temperatures through the overnight hours will dip into the low to mid-60s.

Friday and Saturday of next week and upcoming weekend will be partly cloudy throughout the day and night hours. Conditions will remain comfortable with temperatures continuing to hover in the mid-80s. Winds will be slightly breezy up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Both Friday night and Saturday night will dip into the mid-60s by the following morning.

