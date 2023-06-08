A few scattered storms, otherwise a pleasant weekend ahead

Typical summertime weather can be expected as we head into the upcoming weekend. A cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday, with cooler, pleasant weather in the forecast for early next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy with high temps in the upper 70s to low 80s. While there is still some haze from Canadian wildfires, the smoke is elevated and will not impact air quality. The air quality index should remain in the good category for most of Minnesota throughout the day today and into the weekend.

A cold front will move across the region Friday night and Saturday, bringing a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The threat for severe weather is very low, but some individual storms could produce locally heavy rainfall amounts of a half inch or more. Other than that, the weekend will be mostly sunny and dry. High temps will climb into the low 80s on Saturday. Sunday will be cooler and less humid, with high temps in the 70s. After a cooler start, warmer air will return, sending high temps back into the mid to upper 80s by mid to late week.

