Habitat for Humanity launches ‘Age in Place’ program

Habitat for humanity is launching a new program for older adults to provide accessibility and safety modifications within their homes.
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Habitat for Humanity is launching a new program for older adults to provide accessibility and safety modifications within their homes.

“Yeah, I think it’s really important older adults are kind of the Bedrock of our community, right? You know, they’re babysitters. They’re the volunteers in our community. And so, you know, I think it’s really critical that we support this demographic especially as it grows in size,” said Wiersma.

According to habitat for humanity, currently 35 percent of older adults live in homes that are in disrepair or ill equipped to safely meet their needs.

“It’s benefited me a lot because I can’t do work at all. No to get things done and they were came out front and they helped me they have made my life easier by doing what they’re doing and I’m thankful that people like them have around this world to help you because there’s so much trouble in the world and they’ve made life a little easier for me and are gonna make these it easier for me by helping me,” said Cowell

The goal of this program is to empower older adults to stay in their homes and stay in their communities.

“So, you know, a lot of older adults want to age in place. They want to stay in their Community. They want to stay in their homes that they owe that they raise their families in and and so I think it’s critical and such a supportive way for our community. So I think it’s critical for our community,” said Weirsma.

This program is also designed to prevent older adults from going into nursing homes which preserves their financial stability and economic growth.

