Man fatally injured in Renville County barn accident

OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) - A man dies in a farming accident near Fairfax.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office recieved a report early yesterday afternoon of a man who sustained a head injury at a hog barn.

First responders discovered 57-year old Douglas Pomplun on the floor of the barn.

Life saving measures were attempted, but offiicals say he died before he could be airlifted from the scene.

An investigation found Pomplun was repairing panels in the hog barn when he sustained the injury to his head.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.