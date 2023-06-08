Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Man fatally injured in Renville County barn accident

First responders discovered 57-year old Douglas Pomplun on the floor of the barn.
By Michael McShane
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) - A man dies in a farming accident near Fairfax.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office recieved a report early yesterday afternoon of a man who sustained a head injury at a hog barn.

First responders discovered 57-year old Douglas Pomplun on the floor of the barn.

Life saving measures were attempted, but offiicals say he died before he could be airlifted from the scene.

An investigation found Pomplun was repairing panels in the hog barn when he sustained the injury to his head.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation

Latest News

Man fatally injured in Renville County barn accident
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
Slightly cooler temperatures and less humidity will lead us into the weekend ahead of more rain...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 6-8-2023
Mankato updates summer bus route service