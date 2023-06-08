Mankato summer bus routes redesigned to meet transit needs

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato is launching a restructured summer bus route service beginning Monday, June 12. Based on data collected from last year’s pilot project featuring Kato Go Play and River Valley Ride, along with a recent survey completed by youth, it was determined to offer the service as a flex or call-in service named Kato Go Play that would take scheduled riders from their homes to places of interest throughout the cities of Mankato and North Mankato.

“Community feedback is important, and we learned ways we could enhance the service to better help meet transit needs,” says Shawn Schloesser, Associate Director of Transportation Planning Services.

Youth and high-school students ride for free. Adult fares are $2 for a one-way ride or $4 for a round-trip ride. Flex passes cost $20 for 11 rides. They can be purchased from the bus driver (cash only) or at the Intergovernmental Center, 10 Civic Center Plaza, where checks and credit cards are also accepted.

Community members interested in using the service simply need to call 311 or 507-387-8600 to schedule a ride. Kato Go Play provides next day service. Advanced reservations are required and should be made as early as possible to secure a ride close to the desired pick-up or drop-off time. Cancellations require at least one hour in advance of the scheduled time.

Rides are available to the following destinations:

Mankato

Blue Earth County Library

Buscher Park

Children’s Museum

Franklin Elementary School

Highland Park

Hiniker Pond

Tourtellotte Park

Intersection of East Main Street and Kennedy Street (serving Thomas Park, East High School and Kennedy Elementary School)

MYPlace

Prairie Winds Middle School

Rosa Parks Elementary School

Wings Over White Oak Park

River Hills Mall Theater (Cinemark)

Sibley Park

Washington Elementary

West High School

Wow Zone

YMCA

North Mankato

Caswell Park

Monroe Elementary

Hoover Elementary

Spring Lake Park Swim Facility

Taylor Library

