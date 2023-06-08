Your Photos
Mankato summer bus routes redesigned to meet transit needs

it was determined to offer the service as a flex or call-in service named Kato Go Play that would take scheduled riders from their homes to places of interest throughout the cities of Mankato and North Mankato.(City of Mankato (custom credit) | City of Mankato)
By Ali Reed
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato is launching a restructured summer bus route service beginning Monday, June 12. Based on data collected from last year’s pilot project featuring Kato Go Play and River Valley Ride, along with a recent survey completed by youth, it was determined to offer the service as a flex or call-in service named Kato Go Play that would take scheduled riders from their homes to places of interest throughout the cities of Mankato and North Mankato.

“Community feedback is important, and we learned ways we could enhance the service to better help meet transit needs,” says Shawn Schloesser, Associate Director of Transportation Planning Services.

Youth and high-school students ride for free. Adult fares are $2 for a one-way ride or $4 for a round-trip ride. Flex passes cost $20 for 11 rides. They can be purchased from the bus driver (cash only) or at the Intergovernmental Center, 10 Civic Center Plaza, where checks and credit cards are also accepted.

Community members interested in using the service simply need to call 311 or 507-387-8600 to schedule a ride. Kato Go Play provides next day service. Advanced reservations are required and should be made as early as possible to secure a ride close to the desired pick-up or drop-off time. Cancellations require at least one hour in advance of the scheduled time.

Rides are available to the following destinations:

Mankato

  • Blue Earth County Library
  • Buscher Park
  • Children’s Museum
  • Franklin Elementary School
  • Highland Park
  • Hiniker Pond
  • Tourtellotte Park
  • Intersection of East Main Street and Kennedy Street (serving Thomas Park, East High School and Kennedy Elementary School)
  • MYPlace
  • Prairie Winds Middle School
  • Rosa Parks Elementary School
  • Wings Over White Oak Park
  • River Hills Mall Theater (Cinemark)
  • Sibley Park
  • Washington Elementary
  • West High School
  • Wow Zone
  • YMCA

North Mankato

  • Caswell Park
  • Monroe Elementary
  • Hoover Elementary
  • Spring Lake Park Swim Facility
  • Taylor Library

