Minnesota State Patrol investigating Watonwan County fatal crash

ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash on Highway 60 near St. James.

According to a crash report, the patrol says it happened just after 10 PM Wednesday on westbound Highway 60 near milepost 66.

The report says the driver, a 20 year old woman from Inver Grove Heights, lost control of the vehicle and went into the median. The crash also involved an infant.

The State Patrol, St. James Police, St. James Fire, Mayo Ambulance and Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

More information on the crash is set to be released later Thursday.

