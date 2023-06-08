Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

New Ulm Fire Department responds to 3 calls in span of 5 hours

A New Ulm Fire Department fire engine is pictured in this undated file photo in New Ulm, Minn.
A New Ulm Fire Department fire engine is pictured in this undated file photo in New Ulm, Minn.(Facebook/New Ulm Fire Department)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - A busy Wednesday for the New Ulm Fire Department after they respond to three fires.

The first was to a fire in a basement bedroom of a home at 15844 Oakwood Heights Road just after 3:45 PM. The fire was under control in 20 minutes but firefighters were on scene for about an hour and a half. No injuries were reported. The fire was contained to the bedroom but there was heavy smoke damage to the basement and minor smoke damage to the main floor. New Ulm Fire was assisted by Hanska Fire and the Sheriff’s Office. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The second call was for smoke in the lab at the New Ulm Medical Center just after 5:15 PM. The cause was a motor in an HVAC unit. Firefighters were on scene for about an hour.

The final call was just after 8:30 PM for a mobile home fire at 17434 Lakeside Road. All occupants made it out and the fire department says there is heavy damage to the home. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire has been determined to be electrical. Crews were on scene for about an hour and were assisted by the Hanska Fire Department and the Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation

Latest News

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash on Highway 60 near St....
Minnesota State Patrol investigating Watonwan County fatal crash
First responders discovered 57-year old Douglas Pomplun on the floor of a barn.
Man fatally injured in Renville County barn accident
Man fatally injured in Renville County barn accident
Mankato updates summer bus route service