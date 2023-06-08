New Ulm Fire Department responds to 3 calls in span of 5 hours

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - A busy Wednesday for the New Ulm Fire Department after they respond to three fires.

The first was to a fire in a basement bedroom of a home at 15844 Oakwood Heights Road just after 3:45 PM. The fire was under control in 20 minutes but firefighters were on scene for about an hour and a half. No injuries were reported. The fire was contained to the bedroom but there was heavy smoke damage to the basement and minor smoke damage to the main floor. New Ulm Fire was assisted by Hanska Fire and the Sheriff’s Office. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The second call was for smoke in the lab at the New Ulm Medical Center just after 5:15 PM. The cause was a motor in an HVAC unit. Firefighters were on scene for about an hour.

The final call was just after 8:30 PM for a mobile home fire at 17434 Lakeside Road. All occupants made it out and the fire department says there is heavy damage to the home. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire has been determined to be electrical. Crews were on scene for about an hour and were assisted by the Hanska Fire Department and the Sheriff’s Department.

