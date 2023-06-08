Public Safety partnership aims to address a decline in dispatchers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Public safety needs help because of staffing shortages.

Around the U.S., there is a need for additional public safety telecommunicators (PSTs).

Minnesota is one of those states.

These staffing shortages can increase the strain on current employees by boosting up their workloads and stress levels, which can impact service to the community.

To recruit more PSTs (ordinarily referred to as 911 dispatchers), the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Emergency Communication Networks (ECN) division, in partnership with the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association (MSA), recently launched a new campaign.

The campaign features digital ads, videos, articles and public service announcements. Print ads, billboards and a website also aim to entice potential candidates to apply.

In order to raise awareness about the critical 911 dispatcher shortage, many of Minnesota’s Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) managers are available for interviews and to provide a sneak preview at their operations. Interviews are available for the following locations:

Hennepin County

Isanti County

Chisago County

Dakota County

Sibley County

Polk County

Carver County

If you are interested in arranging an interview, please contact Veronica.Marshall@state.mn.us.

