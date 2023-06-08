Your Photos
School Sisters of Notre Dame to host tours

The Blue Earth County Historical Society is hosting tours of the School Sisters of Notre Dame campus this weekend.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Historical Society is hosting tours of the School Sisters of Notre Dame campus this weekend.

The Our Lady of Good Counsel campus was built in 1912, and has been the home to the school sisters ever since.

In March of last year the group announced that they would be leaving the Mankato area, and this weekend’s tours provide one last opportunity to see the campus as is before the facilities are redeveloped.

The historical society says it’s a rare opportunity to see inside such a historic institution to the Mankato area.

”At one point in time they had thirty operating schools throughout southern Minnesota and more, and so their work has just been an important part of Mankato and the surrounding communities for us. So again it’s an exciting opportunity to share their home,” said Blue Earth County Historical Society’s Shelley Harrison.

You can get Tickets by contacting the Blue Earth County Historical Society.

