St. Peter falls in first round of state tournament, Anderson, Elias and Dixon seeking to make history
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) -The St. Peter Saints boys tennis team lost in the first round of the state tennis tournament to Rock Ridge (Virginia) 3-4.
The Saints fell to the consolation bracket but lost in the consolation championship to Breck 1-6.
Senior Marty Anderson will compete in the singles tournament Thursday starting at 8 a.m.
Seniors Will Elias and Anders Dixon plays in the doubles tournament beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday.
