St. Peter falls in first round of state tournament, Anderson, Elias and Dixon seeking to make history

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) -The St. Peter Saints boys tennis team lost in the first round of the state tennis tournament to Rock Ridge (Virginia) 3-4.

The Saints fell to the consolation bracket but lost in the consolation championship to Breck 1-6.

Senior Marty Anderson will compete in the singles tournament Thursday starting at 8 a.m.

Seniors Will Elias and Anders Dixon plays in the doubles tournament beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday.

