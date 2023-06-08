Timeline of Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – It has been more than two months since Winona mother Madeline Kingsbury suspiciously disappeared. Investigators say this case is still extremely active and open but have yet to arrest or declare anyone a suspect in connection.

Search efforts have continued throughout the entire time Kingsbury has been missing, with dozens of tips coming in to investigators each day.

Here is a timeline of what we know about her disappearance and the investigation.

March 31, 2023

Madeline was last seen Friday morning on March 31 after dropping her two kids off at daycare around 8:15 a.m.

The father of Kingsbury’s children, Adam Fravel, said he left in her minivan around 10:00 a.m. and when he returned later in the day, she was not home.

Police believe a similar van was seen driving on County Road 12 and Highway 43 in Winona County and then southbound on Highway 43 through the eastern part of Fillmore County. Later, a van similar to Kingsbury’s drove back towards Winona on Highway 43. This occurred during the timeframe of 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Police said the van has been parked in her residence since 1:30 p.m.

Friends and family were not able to reach Kingsbury, which was out of character for her. Police find Kingsbury’s phone, the jacket she wore earlier that morning and her wallet inside the home.

April 1, 2023

April 3, 2023

April 7, 2023

Investigators held their first press conference on Wednesday, April 5. Winona Police Chief Tom Williams stated Madeline’s disappearance was involuntary and suspicious. Madeline’s family attended the press conference and announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.

Investigators organized a mass search for Madeline with more than 1,500 volunteers.

Up until this point, it was radio silence from the father of Madeline’s two kids, Adam Fravel. Madeline’s sister, Megan Kingsbury stated they have not had contact with him.

April 11, 2023

April 12, 2023

On Wednesday, April 12 an attorney released a statement on Fravel’s behalf stating he had nothing to do with Madeline’s disappearance and wants the mother of his children to return home safely.

Throughout this time, law enforcement had been conducting searches and volunteer groups have grown on social media.

April 17, 2023

Winona investigators release an update on searches for Kingsbury. Investigators said they continue to investigate Kingsbury’s disappearance and remain extremely concerned for her safety. Authorities are using all available resources in the search including sonar, submersibles and dog teams. WPD said it is still receiving dozens of tips each day.

April 23, 2023

A group of about 50 people organized by the volunteer group Minnesota United, searched the Yucatan Wildlife Management Area.

April 26, 2023

Investigators are asking property owners in Winona and Filmore Counties to report old wells from before 1925, old homesteads, windmills or windmill bases. Investigators are also asking people to report any sinkholes that are accessible by car.

April 29, 2023

A team of about one hundred volunteers organized by missing person advocacy group, Minnesota United, and Finding Madeline Kingsbury came together to continue the search through the Old Whispering Hills girl scout camp in Yucatan, located in Houston County.

May 5, 2023

Hundreds from the Winona community gather for a vigil to honor Kingsbury.

May 15, 2023

Adam Fravel appeared in a Winona County courtroom across from Kingsbury’s parents for a custody battle over the two children.

May 27, 2023

Volunteers gather at the old YMCA parking lot in Winona to hand out blue ribbons and light bulbs in honor of Madeline and search along the Mississippi River shoreline.

June 5, 2023

It is announced that the children will remain with Kingsbury’s parents until a custody hearing date is set.

June 7, 2023

Winona County Sheriff’s Office confirms a body has been found north of Mabel. It is not confirmed that the remains are Kingsbury’s.

Adam Fravel was arrested on probable cause in connection to her disappearance. He is being held in the Winona County Jail.

June 8, 2023

The family of Madeline Kingsbury confirmed that the body found north of Mabel on June, 7 is Madeline.

