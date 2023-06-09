Adam Fravel charged with murder of Madeline Kingsbury

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Adam Fravel, the father of Madeline Kingsbury’s children, appeared in a Winona courtroom this morning.

Kingsbury had been missing for over two months and her body was found this week. Fravel is now charged with second degree murder in her death.

Adam Fravel was arrested Wednesday on probable cause in connection to Madeline’s disappearance and death the same day authorities found human remains north of Mabel in Fillmore County.

Fravel is being held on two counts of second-degree murder, but authorities say more charges could be in the works.

Kingsbury was reported missing on March 31st after a concerned friend called police.

The criminal complaint says she was last seen that day when she dropped her kids off at daycare along with Fravel.

The daycare provider also stated that Fravel was alone when he picked the children up at the end of the day.

Kingsbury’s body was found Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. by a Fillmore County deputy near a gravel road about a mile from Highway 43.

The site is a few miles from where relatives of Fravel own property.

Her body was wrapped in a fitted gray sheet and bound with “gorilla” tape.

Court documents say the sheet was similar to pillowcases found at the Winona residence Fravel shared with Kingsbury.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy Thursday morning and were able to confirm the remains were Madeline’s and cause of death was homicide.

Fravel appeared in court Friday, where his bail was set at a million dollars.

His next court appearance is set for July 20.

Kingsbury’s parents have been caring for her children, ages 2 and 5, since she went missing.

