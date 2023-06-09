Your Photos
Cathedral falls in state quarterfinals, will play in consolation championship

By Anfernee Patterson
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The New Ulm Cathedral Greyhounds softball team lost in the Class A state quarterfinals to Moose Lake/Willow River 7-2 Thursday evening at Caswell Park.

The Greyhounds won 10-0 against Menahga in the consolation semifinals. They will play Randolph in the consolation championship Friday at Caswell Park. First pitch is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

