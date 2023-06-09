City of Mankato seeks public opinion on new park name

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato is seeking the public’s input on a park name for the Community Open Public Space, 20330 Old Highway 66. Classified as a nature park area, features include access to fishing, a regional trail and a walking trail.

The Community Open Public Space has no official name, and as part of the City’s work with Indigenous Peoples, an idea was to consider an Indigenous name for this area. This specific work connects to the work already done and currently occurring with the Indigenous Peoples and is another step toward moving in a spirit of reconciliation and accountability.

In working with a group that included Indigenous community members, two naming options were determined:

Mni Waṡte (wash-TAY): meaning “good water.”

Owaŋka (oh-WAHN-kah): meaning an area or space.

Community members may select one of the two options or provide a different name for consideration:

-Online at Every Voice Mankato.

-Email communications@mankatomn.gov.

-Call 311 or 507-387-8600.

-Mail or drop-off written vote to:

Public Information and Community Engagement

Intergovernmental Center

10 Civic Center Plaza

Mankato, MN 56001

Feedback closes Monday, July 17. For more information contact staff at 311 or 507-387-8600.

