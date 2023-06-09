Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

City of Mankato seeks public opinion on new park name

In working with a group that included Indigenous community members, two naming options were...
In working with a group that included Indigenous community members, two naming options were determined: Mni Waṡte (wash-TAY): meaning “good water. ”Owaŋka (oh-WAHN-kah): meaning an area or space.
By Ali Reed
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato is seeking the public’s input on a park name for the Community Open Public Space, 20330 Old Highway 66. Classified as a nature park area, features include access to fishing, a regional trail and a walking trail.

The Community Open Public Space has no official name, and as part of the City’s work with Indigenous Peoples, an idea was to consider an Indigenous name for this area. This specific work connects to the work already done and currently occurring with the Indigenous Peoples and is another step toward moving in a spirit of reconciliation and accountability.

In working with a group that included Indigenous community members, two naming options were determined:

  • Mni Waṡte (wash-TAY): meaning “good water.”
  • Owaŋka (oh-WAHN-kah): meaning an area or space.

Community members may select one of the two options or provide a different name for consideration:

-Online at Every Voice Mankato.

-Email communications@mankatomn.gov.

-Call 311 or 507-387-8600.

-Mail or drop-off written vote to:

Public Information and Community Engagement

Intergovernmental Center

10 Civic Center Plaza

Mankato, MN 56001

Feedback closes Monday, July 17. For more information contact staff at 311 or 507-387-8600.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide

Latest News

KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Weekend Forecast
Public Works is accessing the situation and at some point there will be water shut offs to...
Water main break in Mapleton
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) confirmed two cases of mpox this week. These are the...
Minnesota reports the year’s first cases of mpox
FILE - New Ulm Fire Department responded to the fire around 3:45 p.m., Wednesday, and contained...
Rep. Brad Finstad says family is safe following fire at New Ulm home Wednesday