East takes care of business, advances to Class AAA title game

Cougars win an instant classic in state semifinals.
By Rob Clark
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato East softball team competed in the first day of the Class AAA state tournament Thursday.

East won in the quarterfinals against Rocori by a score of 10-0 in five innings to advance to the semifinals.

In the semifinals, the Cougars topped Cretin-Derham Hall 7-6 in extra innings.

East now plays for the Class AAA title against Chisago Lakes on Friday at 2:30 in the afternoon. We’ll have the highlights on KEYC News Now at 6.

