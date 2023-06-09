Mankato man sentenced to one year in jail for 2022 fatal ATV crash

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man was sentenced to one year in Blue Earth County jail after pleading guilty to charges related to a fatal ATV crash in August of last year.

The incident happened on a river embankment near Eleanor Street in South Bend Township on Aug. 14, 2022.

According to court documents, 32-year-old Joshua Michael Wieland initially denied operating the ATV when it crashed.

He later recanted and admitted to being intoxicated while driving the vehicle.

The passenger, 32-year-old Karissa Bode of North Mankato, later died at a local hospital.

Wieland pleaded guilty to charges of criminal vehicular homicide in March.

Thursday, he was sentenced to serve one year in the Blue Earth County Jail with five years of supervised probation upon release.

