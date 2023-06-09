MAPS announces closure for Juneteenth observance

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Public Schools (MAPS) will be closed to observe Juneteenth.

In a release, MAPS announced that all district offices and schools will be closed on Mon., June 19, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

This closure will also impact summer school, extended school year (ESY), summer activities, and enrichment programs.

Families enrolled in summer programs will receive a message regarding potential refunds, credits, or rescheduling plans.

While the district office and schools will be closed, ACES child care and Summer Meals sites will still open as scheduled at Eagle Lake, Franklin, and Washington only.

This decision is part of recent legislation that was passed by the Minnesota during the most recent legislative session toward the end of May.

The legislation named Juneteenth as a state holiday, emphasizing the importance of the date and recognizing the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States.

MAPS has said that it acknowledges the historical importance of Juneteenth and recognizes the value of commemorating this monumental turning point in American history.

For more information, contact Communications Coordinator Melanie Helling at 507-387-1868.

