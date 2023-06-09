Your Photos
Maverick Insider: MSU’s Meyer talks recruiting at state softball

By Rob Clark
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Minnesota State softball head coach Lori Meyer joined this week’s edition of Maverick Insider to talk about some of the team’s recruits playing at this year’s MSHSL state tournament.

Later, Meyer reflects on 50 years of Title IX and shares what still needs to be done in the next 50 years to create equal opportunities.

