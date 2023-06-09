Your Photos
MSU Mankato in search of housing for international students

The Center for English Language programs at Minnesota State University Mankato, is looking for help with housing international students.
By Jackson Jirik
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s never too early to start thinking about the new school year.

The Center for English Language programs at Minnesota State University Mankato, is looking for help with housing international students.

Families have the opportunity to be a host family for Japanese students from Aug. 19-Sept. 9, giving kids a new experience.

“When they come here, the host families are able to provide a window into what life is like in Minnesota and what life is like in America,” said Language Partners Program Coordinator, Dan Greenwood.

For those interested, or more information, visit MSU Mankato’s Language Partners Program.

