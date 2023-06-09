Your Photos
Paradise Community Theater in Faribault celebrates 35 years

By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Paradise Community Theater (PCT) in Faribault has something to celebrate about, as it hits its 35-year anniversary.

In honor of this, the theater is putting on a show to mark the occasion.

The theater, previously known as Faribault Area Community Theater, is celebrating its 35th season on June 30 and July 1, at 7:30 p.m. and July 2, at 2 p.m.

There will be 40 songs and 30 performers to entertain audiences. Musical selections will range from “Sound of Music” to “Rocky Horror Show”.

The event is also serves as a fundraiser to purchase new theater seats! For tickets, click here, or call 507-332-7372.

