Patsy Cline tribute to be held in Faribault

Patsy Cline fans will soon have something to sing about! A tribute to Country music legend will...
Patsy Cline fans will soon have something to sing about! A tribute to Country music legend will be held at The Paradise Center for the Arts in Faribault, on Sat., June 24. (Image courtesy of Paradise Center of the Arts)(Paradise Center of the Arts (Website))
By Hal Senal
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) - Patsy Cline fans will soon have something to sing about.

A tribute to Patsy Cline at The Paradise Center for the Arts will be held on Sat., June 24, in Faribault.

According to a release, the 90-minute stage performance by Joyann Parker and her band will showcase the most beloved of Cline’s songs.

Audiences are encouraged to take part in a nostalgic trip back in time as Parker shares the stories of Patsy’s life and career.

Vintage costumes and ambiance aim to boost the audience’s enjoyment of the show.

Parker has been nominated twice for Tribute Act of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year by the Midwest Country Music Association.

The show will start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for non-members and $20 for members. A discount price for students is $15.

For more information, call 507-332-7372, or visit the website. for more information.

