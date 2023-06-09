Pleasant weekend ahead despite minor t-storm chances

We are looking at a pleasant weekend with mild temperatures and comfortable conditions despite a few thunderstorm chances possible Friday and Saturday.

Today will start off with some sunshine before cloudy skies start to move in through the early afternoon hours. Temperatures will hover in the low-80s through the afternoon hours with light winds up to 10 mph. A few isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible through this afternoon around the Mankato area with more scattered chances for thunderstorms later this evening for areas mainly southwest of Mankato. All areas will see a break from rain and/or thunderstorms overnight as temperatures dip into the low to mid-60s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with pockets of sunshine possible and rain chances mainly through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will hover in the upper-70s across the area with a light breeze reaching up to 15 mph at times. We will start off with more isolated shower and thunderstorm chances through the early afternoon hours before they become more scattered after passing through the south-central areas of Minnesota (including the Mankato area). Showers and thunderstorms will gradually clear out through the late evening hours with skies slowly becoming mostly clear by Sunday morning as temperatures dip into the mid-50s.

Sunday will be comfortable but breezy with plenty of sunshine to soak up around the area. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-70s as winds reach up to 20 mph and gusts up to 25 mph at times. Sunday night will remain clear as temperatures dip into the low-50s by Monday morning.

Monday will remain comfortable and breezy with sunshine stretching across the area. Temperatures will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper-70s with winds continuing to reach up to 20 mph and gusts up to 25 mph at times. Monday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will continue with plenty of sunshine in the area and a warm up in temperatures. Highs will hover in the mid-80s through the day with a light breeze up to 15 mph. Tuesday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday and Thursday of next week will remain mostly sunny and pleasant. Temperatures will hover in the mid-80s with little to no humidity mixed in making way for comfortable conditions. Winds will reach up to 15 mph throughout both days with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Wednesday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the mid-60s. Thursday night will become partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Friday morning.

Friday and next weekend will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with pleasant temperatures mixed in. Highs Friday through Sunday will hover in the low to mid-80s across the area with winds continuing to reach up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Overnight temperatures Friday through Sunday will dip into to mid-60s with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late Sunday night.

