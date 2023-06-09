Your Photos
Portion of Sibley Parkway to temporarily close on June 13

By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists who travel along Sibley Parkway will have to plan for an alternate route.

According to the City of Mankato, at 7 a.m., on Tues., June 13, the northbound lane of Sibley Parkway, between Poplar St. and Mound Ave., will be temporarily closed due to bridge maintenance.

Weather permitting, the road is expected to reopen the next day.

