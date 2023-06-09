Scattered storms Saturday; sunny and cooler Sunday

The weekend is here, and there will be a little something for everyone. Plenty of sunshine for folks headed to the lake or the golf course, and there is a chance of rain for those who are a little dry. A weak cold front will move from north to south across the region tonight through Saturday, bringing the possibility of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The risk of severe weather is very low, but a couple of storms could produce locally heavy rainfall amounts of a half inch or more. Those scattered thunderstorms will exit from north to south as the front passes late Saturday into Saturday night, leaving us with a sunny, cooler, and comfortable Sunday. Temperatures will gradually climb next week, with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s by midweek.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy, with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with widely scattered showers and thundershowers developing by late evening and continuing through the night.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will also be possible off and on throughout the day Saturday. Once again, the threat of severe weather is very low; however, storms will produce cloud-to-ground lightning, and there could be locally heavy rainfall amounts of a half inch or more with some individual storm cells. Aside from scattered thunderstorms, Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy, with highs in the low 80s.

The front will move out of our region late Saturday into Saturday night, leaving us with a sunny, cooler, breezy, and less humid day on Sunday. Highs will only reach the low 70s on Sunday afternoon.

After another comfortable day on Monday, heat and and humidity will gradually return. By mid to late week, highs will climb into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. While it’s too early to be specific with timing or location, there will probably be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms during this period. As of now, chances aren’t great, but it’s definitely something we will keep an eye on. I know a lot of folks could use a little rain.

Have a great weekend!

