Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Squishmallows are coming to McDonald’s Happy Meals

More than half of the tiny plush will also come with an exclusive playlist created by Universal...
More than half of the tiny plush will also come with an exclusive playlist created by Universal Music Group that with encapsulate the Squishmallows’ personalities.(Jazwares)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Happy Meals are about to get a little happier for a lot of kids across the country as McDonald’s teams up with Jazwares, the makers of Squishmallows.

The company said in a news release there will be a total of 24 Squishmallows to collect, including exclusive and seasonal plush designs.

More than half of the tiny plush will also come with an exclusive playlist created by Universal Music Group that with encapsulate the Squishmallows’ personalities.

“In partnering with McDonald’s we are able to bring fans a 360-degree Squishmallows experience that includes exclusive digital playlists, and special edition Squishmallows that will create one of the most elevated Happy Meal programs to date,” Gerhard Runken of Jazwares said.

According to a spokesperson for McDonald’s, this is the first time an exclusive playlist will be added to its Happy Meal toys.

Just scan the QR code on the Squishmallows packaging or Happy Meal box to access the playlist.

Each participating McDonald’s will have 10-12 of the Squishmallows.

It is unclear when the Squishmallows Happy Meal toys will be available.

After the Little Mermaid Happy Meal toys, it’s expected the fast-food restaurant will feature Disney Pixar’s Elementals Happy Meal toys.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide

Latest News

FILE - Boris Johnson leaves his house in London, on March 22, 2023.
Boris Johnson quits as UK lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament
Public Works is accessing the situation and at some point there will be water shut offs to...
Water main break in Mapleton
FILE - President Donald Trump sits at his desk after a meeting with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich,...
Trump described Pentagon plan of attack and shared classified map, indictment says
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) confirmed two cases of mpox this week. These are the...
Minnesota reports the year’s first cases of mpox
Judge Aileen Cannon, a former federal prosecutor, was nominated to the bench by Trump in 2020.
Trump case assigned to judge who faced criticism over her ruling in his favor in Mar-a-Lago search