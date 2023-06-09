St. Peter youths able to travel around city area for one dollar

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - There’s an opportunity for kids in St. Peter to explore the city this summer.

Minnesota River Valley Transit is offering a reduced summer student fare through Aug. 25.

For one dollar, children ages 6-17 can ride the transit anywhere within the St. Peter city limits.

St. Peter buses operate from 6:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Friday, and from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturdays.

