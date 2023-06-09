Your Photos
Third Avenue Closure in Mankato

Starting at 6:30 a.m. the two southbound lanes on Third Avenue at the Maxfield Street...
Starting at 6:30 a.m. the two southbound lanes on Third Avenue at the Maxfield Street intersection will be temporarily closed.(MGN/ Daniel X. O'Neil / CC BY 2.0)
By Michael McShane
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato motorists who normally travel on Third Avenue will need to take an alternate route.

Starting at 6:30 a.m. the two southbound lanes on Third Avenue at the Maxfield Street intersection will be temporarily closed.

The closure is due to water valve repair work being done.

Traffic will be directed into the northbound lanes but the southbound lanes are expected to reopen later in the day.

