U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether colleges can consider race in admissions process

The President of Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter says the college is watching the decision closely.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - At the end of this month, The U.S. Supreme Court is set to rule whether colleges and universities can continue to consider race as part of their student admissions decisions.

The President of Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter says the college is watching the decision closely.

The ruling could impact how universities consider race in evaluating applications, a practice better known as affirmative action.

President Rebecca Bergman, says the college admits students from diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds “Not Only as a moral duty, but because it’s a vital element of a first-rate liberal arts education.

”We will follow the law first of all but in doing so we will continue to cast a wide net across the region the state and the nation and in fact internationally as well to bring to Gustavus a diverse student body,” said President of Gustavus Adolphus Rebecca Bergman.

Opponents of Affirmative action say there are other race-neutral ways to get diversity. Suchs as focusing on Socioeconomic factors. Which is the focus of several conservative justices.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

