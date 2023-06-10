Austin Police seek public’s help in deadly drive-by shooting investigation

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The Austin Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle and individuals connected to a drive- by shooting that happened Friday night.

According to APD, a drive-by shooting incident that happened around 10:40 p.m. Friday, in which one man was killed and at least two other people were injured.

Investigators are looking for a white, 2020 Dodge Durango with Minnesota plate JAG300.

Investigators are also seeking two individuals who were believed to be in the Durango at the time the incident occurred. They are Cham Oman, age 28, of Austin, believed to have been driving the Durango, and Manamany Abella, believed to have been a passenger in the Durango.

Authorities said Abella and Oman are considered armed and dangerous and warn the public to not approach them. Anyone with information on their whereabouts or know where the Durango could be, is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 507-437-9400 or dial 911.

According to APD, officers responded to a 911 call around 10:40 p.m. Friday about a vehicle that had crashed into an unoccupied home at 701 4th Street North in Austin. A deceased male and two injured passengers were inside of the vehicle.

Upon further investigation, officers learned that immediately prior to the crash five people had entered the vehicle on the 700 block of 2nd Street Northwest when the Durango approached their vehicle and a person inside began firing. The victim vehicle began to roll, eventually crashing into the home on 4th Street North.

The driver of the victim’s vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. He has been taken to the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and formal identification. His name will be released once family notifications have taken place.

Two other people who remained in the victim vehicle sustained gunshot wounds. Both were taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Austin. The female victim was then transferred by air ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester; the male victim was taken by ambulance to the same facility. Both remain hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

Investigators believe that this shooting was a targeted incident. No information has been developed at this time to indicate there may be an ongoing threat to the public. However, this remains an ongoing investigation.

