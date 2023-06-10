MSU searching for families to host international students from Japan

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota state university is looking for families to host international students from Japan in their home while they attend college in Mankato.

While students from Japan are engaging in academic and social life in Mankato at Minnesota State University, global leaders at the university are looking for families to host them in their homes.

Infante: “So our hope is that we can generate these experiences for everyone through social activities events and also even something such as sharing a family dinner together and I think that’s what the homestay experience provides is those small moments that can actually lead to long-term relationship.”

The homestay program is an opportunity for both the university and the community to forge a connection around globalization. This program will provide residence to international students between three to five weeks.

Infante: “For me my kind of involvement is how can I facilitate these connections and that’s my desire at least through the homestay experience. I know that we’re working with some very talented people here on campus as well as a as a home state provider.

International students also get language education opportunities through the center for English language program.

Greenwood: “One of my favorite things about this job is seeing students grow over time. They come here and we’ve worked with a number of universities from Japan and I’m just thinking to last semester and the semester before that I got to take a group out to New York and we’ve taken all of these trips to Minneapolis to things like the Mall of America midtown global market "

