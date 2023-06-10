Weak cold front exiting, brings pleasant weather for Sunday

A weak cold front pushing across the region is bringing scattered showers and storms. As the front is moving slowly, so are the storms. The risk of severe weather is very low, but a couple of storms could produce locally heavy rainfall. Behind the front, we’ll be left with a mainly sunny, cooler, and comfortable Sunday with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures will gradually climb next week, with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s by midweek.

After another comfortable day on Monday, heat and humidity return Tuesday with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s. There is the chance for some spotty showers and thunderstorms toward the end of next week. As of now, chances aren’t great, but it’s definitely something we will keep an eye on. I know a lot of folks could use a little rain.

