Benefit for Madeline Kingsbury raises more than $30,000

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Hundreds gathered at the Witoka Tavern in Winona Saturday for a benefit supporting Madeline Kingsbury.

After more than two months missing, Madeline’s remains were found north of Mabel on Wednesday.

Madeline leaves behind two young children. Family and friends of Madeline came together, organizing the benefit to raise funds for legal fees and ensure her children will always be taken care of. As of now, Madeline’s children remain in the care of her parents and under the custody of Winona County.

The benefit raised more than $35,000. There is also a Venmo account set up that is still accepting donations, @BenefitFundMaddiKingsbury. Any Merchants Bank member can also walk in or call to donate to a set up fund for Madeline as well.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.