Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Firefighter drowns while trying to rescue his daughter from rough waters

A New York firefighter drowned while trying to rescue his daughter from rough waters.
A New York firefighter drowned while trying to rescue his daughter from rough waters.(FDNY)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A New Jersey firefighter drowned Friday while he was trying to save his daughter from rough waters on the Jersey Shore.

A spokesperson for the New York City Fire Department said Mark Batista was a member of the force.

Batista worked for a firehouse in Brooklyn. He was a 15-year veteran who worked as both an EMT and a firefighter.

The spokesperson said the department is heartbroken and called Batista a dedicated public servant.

Batista drowned while trying to save his teen daughter in Avon-by-the-Sea.

First responders were able to rescue the girl but could not save Batista’s life.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
First responders discovered 57-year old Douglas Pomplun on the floor of a barn.
Man fatally injured in Renville County barn accident
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks during the North Carolina Republican Party Convention in...
Trump allies cite Clinton email probe to attack classified records case
Trump Indictment: A historic week ahead
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas in their fourth...
Novak Djokovic wins his 23rd Grand Slam title by beating Casper Ruud in the French Open final
FILE - Theodore "Ted" Kaczynski is flanked by federal agents as he is led to a car from the...
‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski died by suicide in prison medical center, AP sources say
FILE - Russian troops patrol an area at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station, a run-of-river...
Ukraine recaptures village as Russian forces hold other lines, fire on fleeing civilians elsewhere