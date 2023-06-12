10th annual Midwest Dairy Flavor of the Fair vote opens to MN public

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - With the weather heating up, it’s that cool, creamy and delicious time of year again: Ice cream season!

It’s also time to cast a vote for the annual “Flavor of the Fair.”

Midwest Dairy is encouraging ice cream lovers to join in the fun by casting a vote on which ice cream flavor should appear at the fair.

There are three new additional concoctions that have been added to the 2023 Minnesota State Fair menu.

For fans to choose which flavor will be made and sold exclusively at the Dairy Goodness Bar in the Dairy Building at this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Voting is currently open, and will be available through June 30.

The three malt and sundae flavors up for contestation are:

Cheers for Cherries – A malt that comes with cherries and a drizzle of dark chocolate on top.

Cookie Time – A malt or sundae that comes with chocolate cream-filled cookie chunks, with the option to add mint syrup, if desired.

Churro Your Way – This concoction includes Churro pieces and cinnamon sugar, topped with chocolate or caramel syrup.

Last year, Key Lime Crumble was selected as the winner, and was a hit among fairgoers.

For more information or to vote in the poll, click here.

