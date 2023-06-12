Your Photos
15th Minnesota River Congress Meeting to be held on Thursday

FILE - Those interested in all things Minnesota River, including its 13 major tributaries, lakes, wetlands, surface, and groundwater in its watershed, are invited to participate.(Terri Michels)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s time for the Minnesota River Congress to meet up for its 15th session.

The meeting will be held at the Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St. in Mankato, on Thurs., June 15.

Those interested in all things Minnesota River, including its 13 major tributaries, lakes, wetlands, surface, and groundwater in its watershed, are invited to participate.

Updates on the Minnesota River Watershed’s new Water Storage Program and progress and strategies for securing additional funding will be presented.

Other items to be discussed include associated societal costs of urban and rural land drainage. The meeting will be open for Feedback on what potential actions should be made to moderate and improve conditions.

There will be several state agency representatives participating in the discussions and presentations.

The event is free and open to the public.

