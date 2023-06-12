Your Photos
Austin men charged after deadly shooting

Abella on the left and Oman on the right were both taken into custody over the weekend.
Abella on the left and Oman on the right were both taken into custody over the weekend.(Mower County)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Two Austin men have been arrested and charged after a deadly shooting that happened in Austin on Friday night.

According to the criminal complaint, Mower County dispatch was called at 10:39 p.m. regarding a car accident with injuries on 4th St. NW.

Officers arrived on-scene and found a man dead in the driver’s seat. He had been shot repeatedly in the left side through the car door. He was taken to the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and formal identification. His name will be released once family notifications have taken place.

Officers also located a man sitting on the boulevard by a tree with a gunshot wound to his upper arm. As the officers were attending to him, they heard a woman across the street stating she had been shot in the abdomen.

Both the man and woman were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting and got out after crashing into the house. The man and woman were both taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Austin by ambulance and subsequently transported to Rochester.

The man told authorities in the ER that he was seated behind the driver in the back seat, and he had no idea who did this to them and did not see the vehicle. He told police there were two other people in the vehicle with them that have not yet been located.

The woman told police that the group of five left the house at 711 2nd St. NW and were going to follow Cham Oman and Manamany Abella in Oman’s white 2020 Dodge Durango to go pick up something.

The woman said Oman pulled up next to their car and they started shooting at them. She said the car went straight down the road and even though she attempted to control the steering, the car crashed into a house.

Another man was northbound on 4th St. NW on a motorcycle when he saw the car crash into the house. He saw the Durango stop in the intersection for a short time and then accelerate north at a high rate of speed. He followed the Durango north on 4th Street, west on 7th Ave. and then north on 5th St. NW. As they entered the 1000 block of 5th St. NW, the Durango fired several shots at him in attempt to deter him from following them.

The Durango then drove onto eastbound I-90.

The scene was secured, and the BCA crime scene team responded. They located numerous shell casings and one live round where the shooting began. The casings were in the middle of the street which corresponds to the shooter firing from the passenger seat of the Durango and into the victims’ car as it drove by.

At least twelve rounds were located on the driver’s side of the victims’ car.

Both Oman and Abella were taken into custody over the weekend and are charged with the following:

  • Count I: Murder - 2nd Degree - With Intent-Not Premeditated
  • Count II: Murder - 2nd Degree - Drive-by Shooting
  • Count III: Attempted Murder - 2nd Degree - Drive-by Shooting
  • Count IV: Attempted Murder - 2nd Degree - Drive-by Shooting
  • Count V: Dangerous Weapons - Drive by shooting toward a person - Felony
