Authorities search for two missing teens from Prior Lake

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Prior Lake Police and BCA are looking for two missing teens in the Prior Lake area.

Authorities are looking for 15-year-old Keira Dupey and 13-year-old Kari Steele who were last seen leaving a facility in Prior Lake on May 25.

Police say they may have gone to St. Paul or one of the surrounding suburbs.

If you have seen either of the girls of know of their whereabouts you are asked to contact the Prior Lake Police Department at 952-440-3555.

