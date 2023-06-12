Blue Earth County veterans leader honored by national veterans advocacy group

MADISON, Wis. (KEYC) - A Blue Earth County veteran has been honored be a national veterans advocacy group,

Michael McLaughlin was honored Sun., June 5, by the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers (NACVSO) at its Annual Business Meeting and Training Summit.

McLaughlin has been assisting veterans and their families from across Blue Earth County, helping them gain access to the VA services.

He has experience preparing veteran claims for service-connected disabilities and helps surviving spouses with matters, as they relate to their VA benefits.

McLaughlin is also a Mankato City Councilman for Ward 1.

As NACVSO’s Legislative Director, McLaughlin is responsible for providing testimony before congressional leaders and sponsoring legislation impacting the lives of veterans across the country.

McLaughlin is also a post-9/11 Marine.

His father, also a Marine Corps Veteran, was the recipient of the Purple Heart Award and an amputee from the Vietnam War.

McLaughlin has served two combat tours of duty in Iraq.

Earlier this year, McLaughlin was key to the passing of last year’s PACT Act and introduced the Commitment to Veteran Support and Outreach (CVSO) Act of 2023.

The honored veteran also provided the very first county testimony, before the Senate and House Joint Committee, on Veterans Affairs, in Washington D.C.

During opening ceremonies of the event, NACVSO President Nichole Coleman took time onstage to give McLaughlin his due.

“Michael’s impact is now, literally, etched in National Policy,” said Coleman. “His face and his words are now in the memory of VA and congressional leaders who heard his testimony and chose to believe in his mission to improve the lives of veterans through the PACT Act and the CVSO Act.”

The Anne Knowles Distinguished County Veteran Service Officer Award is presented to a one CVSO advocate each year who displays the most compassion, respect, loyalty, and integrity.

The award itself is named after long-time CVSO and NACVSO Member, Anne Knowles.

McLaughlin also received the award for his work as the Legislative Director, educating NACVSO membership about issues related to public policy and the work of how to be effective on Capitol Hill.

At one point, McLaughlin took to the lectern and thanked NACVSO membership for the recognition

“We truly stand on the shoulders of giants,” said McLaughlin. “It is an honor to have benefited from, and to keep building upon, the legacy of my incredible predecessors. To be recognized in this way is a proud and humbling moment.” McLaughlin also thanked his wife, Megan, for her steadfast support of him and his three children when he is away managing the duties of his position.

Later that week, the Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, Denis McDonough, addressed the conference attendees later in the week, providing updates to CVSO’s but made time to mention McLaughlin receiving the award.

