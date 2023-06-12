City of Mankato: Expect delays for road work on Hwy 13

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists should be aware of some road maintenance on Hwy 13.

Road crews will be paving the highway, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

The road work and brief delays will take place on Hwy 13, five mile south of Waterville, from June 13-15, weather permitting.

Traffic will be controlled with a pilot car and flaggers.

MnDOT is cautioning motorists to drive slow, with caution and watch for workers, equipment, and other traffic control devices.

For more information about traffic and road conditions, visit 511mn.org, or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.