Brown County Historical Society to to hold ‘Fur Trading’ event at Kiesling House

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Historic Kiesling House will be going back in time this weekend, for a fur-trading demonstration.

The event will feature Kathleen Backer performing the demonstration of “Fur Trading” on Sat, June 17, at 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

This program will delve into all things fur trading, including the lifestyle, challenges, and opportunities experienced by early fur-traders in the territory.

Trade objects will be on display and audiences can also take part in hands-on experiences.

The Historic Kiesling House is open Friday and Saturday, 12:00pm - 4:00pm. Admission is $3 per person, and free for BCHS members and children ages four and under.

More information can be found by calling (507) 233-2616 or email.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.