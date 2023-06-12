Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Brown County Historical Society to to hold ‘Fur Trading’ event at Kiesling House

This program will delve into all things fur trading, including the lifestyle, challenges, and...
This program will delve into all things fur trading, including the lifestyle, challenges, and opportunities experienced by early fur-traders in the territory.(Kiesling House & Fur Trade)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Historic Kiesling House will be going back in time this weekend, for a fur-trading demonstration.

The event will feature Kathleen Backer performing the demonstration of “Fur Trading” on Sat, June 17, at 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

This program will delve into all things fur trading, including the lifestyle, challenges, and opportunities experienced by early fur-traders in the territory.

Trade objects will be on display and audiences can also take part in hands-on experiences.

The Historic Kiesling House is open Friday and Saturday, 12:00pm - 4:00pm. Admission is $3 per person, and free for BCHS members and children ages four and under.

More information can be found by calling (507) 233-2616 or email.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
First responders discovered 57-year old Douglas Pomplun on the floor of a barn.
Man fatally injured in Renville County barn accident
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide

Latest News

Those that have an appreciation for cool, classic cars and motorcycles will have something to...
Old Main Village to host Classic Car and Motorcycle Show
Along with new Executive Board Members, Anna Pollock was elected by the PLRAC Board as its new...
Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council selects new Executive Director
Motorists who travel on Highways 21, 30 and 250 in Rice, Steele and Fillmore counties should...
Multi-highway project begins today
FILE - The new addition to the attorney general’s office will focus on cases of Minnesota...
New civil rights division expands consumer protection