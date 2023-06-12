Mankato seeks community input on park name

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato residents can now vote on a name for a new park.

The park is currently designated as Community Open Public Space, at 20330 Old Highway 66.

Not a name that rolls off the tongue so the city hopes to give it a more fitting title.

Working with a group that included Indigenous community members, two naming options were determined:

Mni Waṡte (pronounced as wash-TAY) which means “good water” and Owaŋka (pronounced as oh-WAHN-kah) which means “an area of space”.

Community members can select one of the two options or provide a different name for consideration by visiting online at Every Voice Mankato.

