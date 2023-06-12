MCHS to stress the importance of screenings during Men’s Health Month

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Men, the Mayo Clinic Health System says it’s time to get up and get healthy!

June is National Men’s Health Month, a prime time for men to schedule appointments with their primary care provider to be aware of which screenings they might be due for.

According to MCHS, historically, men tend to be more hesitant about seeking help when something doesn’t seem right with their health. It’s also said that men aren’t as likely as women to have preventive screenings and checkups with their health care team.

“This is a problem because early detection of a medical issue is the best way to improve effectiveness of condition treatment and management,” says Scott Benson, M.D., Ph.D., a physician in Family Medicine in Cannon Falls, Minnesota. “Delaying or avoiding a checkup or screening could lead to a treatable situation turning deadly.”

Men 50 or older ideally should have a yearly physical exam, and men younger than 50 should have a physical exam every three to five years.

MCHS says that even if men are feeling healthy, a regular checkup with their health care team for a check-up on their health or find any issues early on.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.