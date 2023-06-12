Multi-highway project begins today

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists who travel on Highways 21, 30 and 250 in Rice, Steele and Fillmore counties should expect extra traffic on the road.

Crews will begin crack sealing work on portions of the three highways starting today.

The effected areas include Highway 21 near Shieldsville south to Faribault and Highway 30 east of Ellendale.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), the work is to help preserve state roads.

Delays are expected to be minimal through the working zone.

On two-lane roads, motorists will take turns using the single open lane while being directed by flaggers.

There will be lane closures for four-lane roads.

