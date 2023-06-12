New civil rights division expands consumer protection

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced over the weekend his office has launched a new Civil Rights Division.

The new addition to the attorney general’s office will focus on cases of Minnesota consumers being discriminated on when shopping for housing, healthcare, education, and other necessities.

The new Civil Rights Division follows recent action taken by the Attorney General’s Office in cases of consumer protection.

Last year, the AG’s Office won a case worth 1 million dollars against a landlord found violating the rights of over 200 families.

The AG’s Office is currently investigating whether a South Minneapolis landlord violated civil-rights laws in filing eviction notices against largely Somali residents for utility charges they did not owe.

